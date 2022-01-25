IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $494.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

