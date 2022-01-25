Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.22.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

