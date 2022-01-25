Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 54,376 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £5.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infrastructure India Company Profile (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

