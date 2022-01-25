Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.84.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.50. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.91 and a 52 week high of C$31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.70 million.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

