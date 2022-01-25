Insider Buying: Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick acquired 2,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Absci Corp has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABSI. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.