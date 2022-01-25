Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIG opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

