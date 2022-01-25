Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $971,785.10 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $971,785.10 and approximately $6,517.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,772,836 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

