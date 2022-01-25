Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of INTA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 151,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,461. Intapp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $10,197,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $416,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $1,470,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

