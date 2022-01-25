Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.33). Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,089. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

