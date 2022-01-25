International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $85,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.14. 25,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,704. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

