Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $750.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.