Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $271.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.88. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.