Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Position Lifted by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $26.35.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.