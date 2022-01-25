InvestFeed (IFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One InvestFeed coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $70,228.70 and $26.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006624 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed (CRYPTO:IFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.