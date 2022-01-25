iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

