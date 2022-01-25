Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

