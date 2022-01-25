Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 289,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

