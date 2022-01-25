Ironwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $83.38. 41,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,431. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.79 and a one year high of $87.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.