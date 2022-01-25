Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC remained flat at $$45.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 924,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

