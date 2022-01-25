iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,769 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after acquiring an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after acquiring an additional 431,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 648,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,114,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

