iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,149,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,550,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.