iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 58,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

