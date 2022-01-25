iShares MSCI Germany ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,230 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,129 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

