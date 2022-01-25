iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,564 shares.The stock last traded at $149.06 and had previously closed at $152.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

