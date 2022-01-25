iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,139,000 after acquiring an additional 462,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.