iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after buying an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.