iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

