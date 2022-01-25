J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

