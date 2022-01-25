J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in eBay by 6,736.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 529,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 4,445,485 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,117,000 after acquiring an additional 508,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

