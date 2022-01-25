Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after buying an additional 506,792 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,839,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

