Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 285 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.71) to GBX 285 ($3.85) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.92).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

