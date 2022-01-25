Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of China Resources Beer in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRHKY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

China Resources Beer stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

