Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €79.00 ($89.77) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.85 ($77.11).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down €2.34 ($2.66) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.10 ($68.30). The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is €60.24 and its 200 day moving average is €56.35.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

