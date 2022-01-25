Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $7,704.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,123,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

