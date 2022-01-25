Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.40-$10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.9-$100.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.70 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.91.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $429.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

