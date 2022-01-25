Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 3,399 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

