Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,148 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

IJT stock opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

