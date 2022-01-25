Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in State Street were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in State Street by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in State Street by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

State Street stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

