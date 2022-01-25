Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,194 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

