Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,246 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $479.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.84 and a 200-day moving average of $484.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.