Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,738 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in CSX by 304.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 9,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 207,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in CSX by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 36,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

