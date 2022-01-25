Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 931 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

