JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($85.88).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €60.08 ($68.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.02. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

