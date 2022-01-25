JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 1,737

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,741 ($23.49) to GBX 1,737 ($23.43) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WHTPF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

