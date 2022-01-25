Juniper Networks (JNPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.