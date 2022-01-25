Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 55616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.46) to GBX 6,527 ($88.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,561.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

