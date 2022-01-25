KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

KALV stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

