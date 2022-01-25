KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Achieves $37.92 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $37.92 million and approximately $29.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001393 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00057015 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.62 or 0.00874353 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.