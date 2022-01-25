Keep3rV1 Trading 12% Lower This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $236.65 million and approximately $48.81 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $1,183.26 or 0.03177541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00041889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

