Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.30 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.79 ($8.85).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.49 ($7.37) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.21.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.